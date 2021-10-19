Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.78 Million in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 4.93% of CA Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAHC. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,031,000.

NASDAQ:CAHC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

