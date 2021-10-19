Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 11,244 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.81, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

