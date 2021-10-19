Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 18,599 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 25.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,962.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

