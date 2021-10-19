Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $225.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

