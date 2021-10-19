Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of ShotSpotter worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $434.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

