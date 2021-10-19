Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of International Money Express worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $652.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

