Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

