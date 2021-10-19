Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AeroVironment by 158.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,027.00 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

