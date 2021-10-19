Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

