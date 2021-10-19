Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,847 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 457.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 489.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 232,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.