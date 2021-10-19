Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.