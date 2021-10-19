Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.