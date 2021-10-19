Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,469 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 121,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 240,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

