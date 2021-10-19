Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ABTX stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $773.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.