Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,369 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of UMH Properties worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

