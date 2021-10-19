Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,030 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Douglas Dynamics worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of PLOW opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.