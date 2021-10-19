Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Buys A$94,070.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is 82.15%.

Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

