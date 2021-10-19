Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Tops $9.95 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $402,715.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

