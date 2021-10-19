Barclays Lowers UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Hold

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

UCBJF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJF stock remained flat at $$114.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $114.95.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.