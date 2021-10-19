Barclays Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.26.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$67.35. 846,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$67.40. The firm has a market cap of C$65.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.30.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2973957 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

