Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,190. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.39. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

