Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:BSE traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.55 ($0.20). 200,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.21.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

