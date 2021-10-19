Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:BSE traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.55 ($0.20). 200,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.21.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

