Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

LON BSE traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.55 ($0.20). The stock had a trading volume of 200,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,324. The company has a market capitalization of £183.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.52. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

