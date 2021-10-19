Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $241.12 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00194167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,569,645 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

