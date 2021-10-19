BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. BASIC has a total market cap of $82.77 million and $14.84 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

