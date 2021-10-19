Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 16,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BHC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 42,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,794. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

