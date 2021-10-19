Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Down 3.7%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 4,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.