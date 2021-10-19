Beam (BEAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.37 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Beam has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $84.26 million and $11.37 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003410 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,293,240 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

