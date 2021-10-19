BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $229.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

