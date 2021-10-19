Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

