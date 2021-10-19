Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 9358962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

