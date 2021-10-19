Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,928.80 ($51.33).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BWY stock traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,405 ($44.49). 239,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,728. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,433.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.