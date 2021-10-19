Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,007.13 ($52.35).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,420.38 ($44.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.