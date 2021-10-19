Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,007.13 ($52.35).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,420.38 ($44.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.