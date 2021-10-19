Belt Price Tops $39.41 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00098289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,274.78 or 1.00430744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.02 or 0.06007935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

