BENQI (QI) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and $9.08 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars.

