Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,732,351. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,193,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 535,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,510. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.