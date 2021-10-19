Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bentley Systems by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,732,351. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 110.83. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

