Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 335.84 ($4.39) on Monday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other news, insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

