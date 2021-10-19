Berenberg Bank Lowers TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) to Hold

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeamViewer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.