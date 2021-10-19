Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 15.62 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

