Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 15.62 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

