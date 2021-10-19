Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 888. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 405.80 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.35.

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,205.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.