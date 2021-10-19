Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE BBY opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

