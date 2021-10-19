Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Trading 2.5% Higher

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10). 2,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.90).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,801.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

