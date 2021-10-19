BetterBetting Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00189393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.