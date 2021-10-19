Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head-To-Head Review

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Commerce and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.89 -$10.42 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 6.38 $102.90 million $0.61 62.33

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

