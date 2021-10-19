BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,018.50 ($26.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,064.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,147.49. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock has a market cap of £102.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.