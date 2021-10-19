BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 168,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,688 shares.The stock last traded at $55.84 and had previously closed at $55.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $116,346,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $29,867,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 470,991 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

