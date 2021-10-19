Bifrost (BFC) Hits One Day Volume of $6.61 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Bifrost (BFC) has a market capitalization of $231.98 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.42 or 0.99809474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.88 or 0.06070782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 844,434,685 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

