Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

