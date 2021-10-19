Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 26th (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Big Sky Growth Partners’ (NASDAQ:BSKYU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 26th. Big Sky Growth Partners had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

